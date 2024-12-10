DC gains 2 Michelin-starred restaurants (plus a Green Star)

The new Michelin Guide for D.C. now has 26 restaurants with the addition of two new restaurants earning stars for the first time.

The new Michelin Guide for D.C. now has 26 restaurants with the addition of two new restaurants earning stars for the first time. The District also has its first Green-starred restaurant.

Both newcomers on the list received a one Michelin star rating: Vegetarian Latin American restaurant Mita in the Shaw neighborhood in Northwest and Japanese sushi restaurant Omakase at Barracks Row.

Oyster Oyster, the vegan restaurant in Mt. Vernon Square, was awarded a Michelin Green star, a new rating given to restaurants for their sustainability efforts.

“The Michelin Guide inspection team is delighted to add both Mita and Omakase to the Michelin star family. In addition to these restaurants, it is evident the culinary scene in Washington, D.C. continues to focus its passion on sustainable gastronomy, with a new Michelin Green star being awarded to Oyster Oyster,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin guides.

A total of 116 restaurants are included in the 2024 Michelin guide with both star rating and Bib Gourmand ratings, those given to restaurants with exceptional value. The D.C. restaurants in the guide represent a total of 37 cuisine types.

As Washingtonian Magazine notes, there were also downgrades.

Pineapple and Pearls is now listed as a one-star rated restaurant, down from two. Middle Eastern restaurant Mayan is no longer among one-star listed restaurants.

