Publix is coming to Prince William County

Publix Super Markets on Wednesday announced plans to open a new store in Ashland Square in mid-Prince William County.

The new grocery store will be Northern Virginia’s first Publix, not counting the supermarket that opened in North Stafford in 2020.

In a brief news release, Publix said there is no opening date yet for the new store at the northwest corner of Dumfries and Spriggs roads in Ashland Square. The store lists a Manassas address but is geographically closer to Montclair and Dale City.

The supermarket will cover about 50,325 square feet and employ approximately 150 associates, Publix spokesperson Jared Glover said in an email.

The company currently has 24 stores in Virginia, Glover said, mainly in the Richmond and Hampton Roads areas. New stores are planned for Prince William County, Winchester and Stephens City, he said.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 260,000 associates, currently operates 1,421 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky.

In December 2020, the company opened the first Publix in the D.C. region at Embrey Mill Town Center in Stafford County.