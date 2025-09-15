New rooftop lounge in Shaw brings ‘Seychellois cuisine’ to the menu

The new rooftop lounge at the Hyatt House Washington, D.C. Downtown Convention Center opening next month includes “Seychellois cuisine” on the menu.

Standing out among D.C.’s growing list of rooftop bars and restaurants takes more than just sweeping views of the city, and the new rooftop lounge at the Hyatt House Washington, D.C. Downtown Convention Center opening next month includes “Seychellois cuisine” on the menu.

Realm Rooftop Bar & Lounge is at the hotel, which is located at 899 O Street, NW, and it straddles the Shaw neighborhood and D.C.’s convention center.

Realm is as much an indoor lounge and restaurant as it is outdoor, with a large patio and fire pits. Hotel general manager Donte Johnson said it has been designed to create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere with a “sophisticated yet relaxed vibe” unlike anything in the city.

The menu may be one of the things that distinguishes it. Executive chef Keem Hughley’s menu blends French cuisine with flavors of the Indian Ocean. The menu refers to the Seychelles, the chain of islands in the Indian Ocean off East Africa, once a French territory in the 1700s before Great Britain took possession in the early 1800s.

The Seychelles became an independent nation in the 1970s, but retains English, French and Seychellois Creole as the official languages

Small plates include flavors like coconut, tamarind, citrus and curry leaf, with dishes that include oysters with coconut-lime-ginger mignonette, tamarin-gazed lamb chops, Wagyu sliders with mango chutney, coconut crab cakes and ginger-lemongrass chicken skewers.

Hyatt House is run by Donohoe Hospitality. The Realm Rooftop Bar & Lounge is open to hotel guests, business and locals.

