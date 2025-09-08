MGM National Harbor gambling slows to end the summer 

For August, MGM National Harbor patrons made $70.1 million in bets, but the total was down 6.5% from August of last year.

Maryland’s six casinos generated $170.3 million in gaming revenue from slots and table games in August, down 2.1% from a year ago, but MGM National Harbor was the only big-three casino to see a slowdown in gambler spending.

For August, MGM National Harbor patrons made $70.1 million in bets, the largest share of the state’s six casinos, but the total was down 6.5% from August of last year. Gaming revenue was up 2.1% at Live! Casino and Hotel, to $63.2 million, and up 4.4% at Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, to $15.1 million.

Among the state’s three smaller casinos, Ocean Downs and Rocky Gap posted year-over-year gaming revenue gains. Gaming revenue was down at Hollywood Casino.

The state collected $72.8 million from its share of gaming revenue in August, down 2.1% from a year ago. Of that total, $52.4 million went to Maryland’s Education Trust Fund, with the balance going to other state-funded programs.

August marked the second month in the state’s new fiscal year.

For fiscal year 2025, the state’s six casinos generated just shy of $2 billion, the third-best single year in the 15-year history of legalized casino gambling in the state. Casinos contributed $831.3 million to the state, most of which went to the Education Trust Fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming has published a full breakdown of casino gaming revenue in August online, as well as totals for legalized gambling revenue for fiscal 2025, including casinos, sports betting and lottery online.

Maryland lottery had its fourth-best year in its 52-year history for FY 2025. Scratch-off ticket sales surpassed $1 billion for the fourth consecutive year.

