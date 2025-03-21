Live Radio
Comedian Bill Bellamy visits WTOP ahead of his show at MGM National Harbor

WTOP Staff

March 21, 2025, 7:00 PM

Comedian Bill Bellamy stops by WTOP ahead of MGM show

Actor and comedian Bill Bellamy visited the WTOP studios Friday ahead of his stand-up show at MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Bellamy, who’s best known for being the voice of Skeeter on Nickelodeon’s “Cousin Skeeter” and the host of two seasons of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” competition show, has been making folks laugh since the days of the Def Comedy Jam.

“I feel like when you come to a Bill Bellamy show, you’re going to have fun, you’re going to hear great music, you’re going to laugh till you get a headache,” he told WTOP.

You can catch Bellamy at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill on Saturday night at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show are still available online.

