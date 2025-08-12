Maryland gambling was worth $1.6B to the state in fiscal 2025

Sports betting, casinos and the lottery contributed $1.589 billion to Maryland programs and services in the state’s fiscal year ending June 30.

Sports betting, casinos and the lottery contributed $1.589 billion to Maryland programs and services in the state’s fiscal year ending June 30.

While not a record, gambling was strong across all revenue and contribution streams in fiscal 2025.

The Maryland Lottery had its fourth-best year in its 52-year history in fiscal 2025, with $2.6 billion in sales. Scratch-off ticket sales surpassed $1 billion for the fourth consecutive year. The lottery contributed $667 million to the state, spread across 14 state programs and funds, the majority of which goes to public schools.

Gaming revenue at the state’s six casinos totaled $1.965 billion in fiscal 2025, the third-best single year in the 15-year history of legalized casino gambling in the state. Casinos contributed $831.3 million to the state, most of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.

Sports wagering also grew. For the first 11 months of fiscal 2025, all sports wagering in Maryland contributed $88.9 million to the state, compared to $60.3 million in fiscal 2024.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming has published a full breakdown of legalized gambling revenue and contributions to various state programs online.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.