Wardman Park’s second pricy apartment tower is now pre-leasing

The former Wardman Park Hotel’s lengthy transformation into two expensive residential towers is almost complete, with the second of the two buildings now accepting pre-lease applications.

The Zephyr is the larger of the two buildings, with 577 apartment units and rent topping out at around $7,000 a month. That is less than the highest-priced penthouses at the first building, the Aerie, that top out at $13,000 a month, but does not skimp on amenities.

Facilities include a rooftop pool with 360-degree views, cabana lounges, a pet spa and game room, a fitness center with a climbing wall, lap pool and sauna, and more than 117,000 square feet of outdoor amenity space it shares with the Aerie.

Both buildings are fixed around a regulation football field-sized park that includes an outdoor pool, fire pits, lounges and grill stations, lawn games, a dog park and a children’s playground.

The Zephyr’s apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows and high-end kitchens.

Combined, the two buildings have almost 900 apartments. While both are among the most expensive apartments to hit the D.C. market this year, both buildings are offering renters who qualify for a lease up to two months of free rent.

Both the Aerie and Zephyr were designed by D.C.-based architect Shalom Bones Associates, whose other projects include the Georgetown Ritz-Carlton, The Yards, the renovation of the Pentagon and several Rosslyn high-rises.

The Wardman Park renovation is yearslong in the making by San Francisco developer Carmel Partners, which bought the former Wardman Park Hotel in 2021. In all, the development covers 9.5 acres, with a main entrance at 2650 Woodley Road.

The Pacific Life Insurance Co.’s Wardman Hotel Owner LLC filed for bankruptcy in 2021 after lengthy courtroom battles that included Marriott International, the operator of the hotel for decades.

The hotel closed in 2020, shortly after the onset of the pandemic. Carmel Partners, which ultimately purchased the entire property, began its redevelopment in 2024.

