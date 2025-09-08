Country and western bar brings line dancing (and spare ribs) to Union Market warehouse

Desert 5 Spot, a country and western dance bar, has opened its newest venue at a two-story warehouse in D.C.’s Union Market neighborhood.

Desert 5 Spot, a country and western dance bar that debuted in Los Angeles in 2021 and expanded to New York City last year, has opened its newest venue at a two-story warehouse in D.C.’s Union Market neighborhood.

Desert 5 Spot is named after the desert five-spot flowering plant native to the Southwest U.S. and Mojave Desert.

The D.C. location, at 400 Morse Street, NE, opened Sept. 5, and spans both levels of the warehouse, which was previously home to combination art gallery and restaurant Palette 22.

The Union Market location, operated by Ten Five Hospitality, is all country and western vibe, with a mechanical bull, a vintage Chevy truck that serves as the DJ booth, desert-inspired interior, a rooftop cactus garden terrace, and plenty of retro neon signs.

There is live music nightly, as well as line dancing classes Ten Five Hospitality promises some of the D.C. region’s top musicians.

There are two live music stages, and a menu that includes Nashville Hot Chicken, smoked pork spareribs, brisket sandwiches and cast iron cornbread.

“Desert 5 Spot has always been about great live country music, strong drinks, and zero pretense — just a place where friends can meet and have a good time,” said Dan Daley, managing partner at Ten Five Hospitality. “We’re excited to bring D5 to D.C., a city with a vibrant dining and nightlife scene, and to add something fresh and unique to the mix.”

Cowboy boots aren’t required, but the dress code encourages a country and western look.

“We kindly ask y’all to abide by the country dress code. Cowboys don’t wear athletic shorts, athletic tops, sweatpants or flip-flops. It’s boot country around here,” a dress code on Desert 5 Spot’s website reads.

Desert 5 Spot is open Wednesdays through Sundays. The venue is also available for private parties or events bookings.

