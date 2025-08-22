Food Network’s ‘Great Food Truck Race’ finalist Bao Bei opens Rockville restaurant 

Bao Bei, a Taiwanese street food concept and finalist on Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race with celebrity chef-judge Tyler Florence, is opening its first restaurant in Rockville.

Bao Bei is opening the 1,900-square-foot restaurant on Aug. 27 at Federal Realty’s Montrose Crossing, next to Kosmo Nail Bar.

Bao Bei is “a term of endearment in Taiwanese, describes someone or something you treasure deeply,” chef Kevin Hsieh said.

“Our ghost kitchen is just a mile down the road from our new brick-and-mortar location, so it made sense to stay close to the community we first built Bao Bei.

Hsieh is a Montgomery County native and 2013 graduate of Gaithersburg High School.

Bao Bei serves traditional bao sandwiches and steamed dumplings, as well as bowls and sweet treats, such as swirly buns and almond tofu.

Hsieh and his team finished in second place on Season 17 of the “Great Food Truck Race,” losing out to Wally’s Waffles in the final episode.

