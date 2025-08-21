The D.C.-area's latest dessert craze comes from a place at the Wharf in Southwest D.C. called Lumier's Chimney Cake.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. DC’s newest viral pastry dessert can be found at The Wharf

You may have seen videos of them online already, but have you tried one in person?

The decadence, the richness, the flavor explosion — all packed into a one-of-a-kind pastry called a “chimney cake!”

You can find this tasty, cinnamon bun-like dessert — baked to perfection, filled with ice cream and topped with all manner of fresh fruits and drizzles — at the Wharf in Southwest D.C. It comes from a new franchise called Lumier’s Chimney Cake.

The popular European-style dessert franchise recently opened up its first D.C.-area location (also among the first in the entire U.S.) and it has already become immensely popular among locals and tourists alike.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax went down to The Wharf to see what all the hype is about.

Spoiler: You won’t be disappointed!

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.