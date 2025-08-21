Live Radio
DC’s newest viral pastry dessert can be found at The Wharf

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

August 21, 2025, 5:54 AM

You may have seen videos of them online already, but have you tried one in person?

The decadence, the richness, the flavor explosion — all packed into a one-of-a-kind pastry called a “chimney cake!”

You can find this tasty, cinnamon bun-like dessert — baked to perfection, filled with ice cream and topped with all manner of fresh fruits and drizzles — at the Wharf in Southwest D.C. It comes from a new franchise called Lumier’s Chimney Cake.

The popular European-style dessert franchise recently opened up its first D.C.-area location (also among the first in the entire U.S.) and it has already become immensely popular among locals and tourists alike.

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax went down to The Wharf to see what all the hype is about.

Spoiler: You won’t be disappointed!

Hear “Matt About Town” first every Tuesday and Thursday on 103.5 FM!

If you have a story idea you’d like Matt to cover, email him, or chat with him on Instagram and TikTok.

Check out all “Matt About Town” episodes here!

