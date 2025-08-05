DC’s Framebridge takes custom framing to the West Coast 

D.C.-based Framebridge, which has grown its custom framing business from an online-only store to more than three-dozen locations in 15 states, has opened its first West Coast stores.

Framebridge opened brick-and-mortar stores in Palo Alto and Santa Monica, California, on Aug. 2. It will add four more California stores this fall.

It has also opened a new framing studio in Henderson, Nevada, to support its growth. Other framing centers are in Winchester, Virginia, and Richmond, Kentucky.

Framebridge opened brick-and-mortar stores in Palo Alto and Santa Monica, California, on Aug. 2. It will add four more California stores this fall.

“This is a huge milestone for Framebridge and one that we’ve been working towards since we opened our first store,” Susan Tynan, founder and CEO of Framebridge, said. “California is one of our biggest markets and a state that is full of creativity, inspiration and culture, and we can’t wait to see what people will bring into frame.”

Framebridge started custom framing through its online site in 2014, and opened its first retail store in D.C. on 14th Street in 2019. It said it has framed more than 3 million pieces of photos, prints and art to date. It has 38 stores now, including nine in the D.C. area, the newest of which opened this year in McLean.

