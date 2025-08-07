DC tops a list of most tech-savvy cities 

The D.C. region tops California on several fronts on a new list ranking the most tech-savvy cities.

SEO software company Click Insights ranks metros on five key measures, including computer courses, graduation rates and tech companies with high employee rankings.

It says D.C. ranks highly in every single factor assessed, notably, the highest number of tech jobs available, at 17,350 currently available on Glassdoor. D.C. also ranks second-highest for the number of institutes offering computer programs, tied with Los Angeles.

For highly rated tech companies in the area, Washington ranks No. 4 overall, with 2,924 companies that are tech based and have three or more stars on Glassdoor.

D.C.’s only shortcoming is the graduation rate for tech course students, at 65%, which is above average, but ranks No. 17 overall.

While California has 11 cities on the top 50 list, more than any other state, Click Insights rankings show that D.C. has more tech jobs available than a tech hub, including San Francisco.

Baltimore ranks No. 9 on Click Insights Tech Savvy cities list.

Below are the top 15 cities on Click Insights list of tech-savvy cities:

