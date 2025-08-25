Big Chevy Chase food hall The Heights closes after less than 2 years

A food hall welcomed along the Chevy Chase, Maryland, border with D.C.’s Friendship Heights has closed after less than two years in the business.

File photo of The Heights food hall. (Courtesy Common Plate Hospitality) File photo of The Heights food hall. (Courtesy Common Plate Hospitality) An eclectic food hall that was welcomed along the Chevy Chase, Maryland, border with D.C.’s Friendship Heights and lunchtime-spare restaurant scene has closed after less than two years in the business.

The Heights took over space formerly occupied by PF Chang’s restaurant, including a total of 10,000-square-feet with outdoor dining and a variety of food styles. Among the original tenants: both Michelin-starred chefs and a James Beard Award nominee.

At its peak, the half-dozen food stalls also induced full-service restaurant Urbano and full-service Bar, The Heights Bar.

The Heights’ last day, at 5400 Wisconsin Avenue, was Sunday, Aug. 24.

“After many wonderful memories, The Heights Food Hall will be permanently closing our doors. This space was built for gathering, sharing food and creating moment together — and that is exactly what you all made it. We’ll carry those memories with us,” Food Heights posted on social media.

Common Place Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Urbano, launched the food hall after it underwent months of delays in December 2023.

