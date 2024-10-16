Porsche Studio opens in Chevy Chase

Porsche has opened one of only two-dozen of its U.S. Porsche Studios in the D.C. area. It's more than just a showroom, according to its owners.

The Chevy Chase Porsche studio is owned and operated by Sonic Automotive and is located next to restaurant’s Junction Bistro and Hunter’s Hound, and across from the Chevy Chase Clyde’s restaurant. (Corey Anthony Photography) Corey Anthony Photography The studio at The Collection at Chevy Chase officially opened earlier this month, but the grand opening is not until after the first of the year. (Corey Anthony Photography) Corey Anthony Photography The 3,800-square-foot Chevy Chase location includes a barista bar and lounges, and interactive features for shoppers, or casual enthusiasts, to learn about the history of the storied German automaker with “beyond-automobile” experience and state-of-the-art touchpoints,” Sonic Automotive said. (Corey Anthony Photography) Corey Anthony Photography ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Porsche has opened one of only two-dozen of its U.S. Porsche Studios in the D.C. area.

The studio at The Collection at Chevy Chase officially opened earlier this month, but the grand opening is not until after the first of the year.

The Chevy Chase Porsche studio is owned and operated by Sonic Automotive, the owner of Porsche Bethesda. It’s located next to Junction Bistro and Hunter’s Hound restaurants, and across from the Chevy Chase Clyde’s restaurant.

The first Porsche Studio in the U.S. opened in Portland, Oregon last year. There is another in McLean, Virginia.

The studios are more than just a showroom. The 3,800-square-foot Chevy Chase location includes a barista bar and lounges, and interactive features for shoppers, or casual enthusiasts, to learn about the history of the storied German automaker with “beyond-automobile” experience and state-of-the-art touchpoints,” Sonic Automotive said.

The Chevy Chase Porsche studio will also host yoga classes, whiskey tastings and other events.

The studio is a starting point for buyers, where they can configure their vehicles and take delivery. Porsche calls the studios also a place for just stopping by for an espresso.

Porsche is one of several new addition to The Collection at Chevy Chase.

Brooks Brothers has opened a new, 5,700-square-foot store at 5481 Wisconsin Avenue, one of five Brooks Brothers stores in the D.C. area.

Early education center Bright Horizons opened at The Collection last spring. Both Hunter’s Hound and Junction Bistro are relatively new additions.

All join longtime high-end retailers at The Collection, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Tiffany & Co. and Merritt Gallery.

