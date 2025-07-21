WTOP tours waterpark, resort coming to Spotsylvania Co.

What were fields wedged between Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 1 are being converted into Virginia's largest indoor water park, resort and convention center — with the hopes of bringing tourists and tax revenue to the area.

WTOP toured the construction site, of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions — Spotsylvania, with resort general manager Brian Shanle.

Built on 135 acres, just off I-95’s Thornburg exit 118, the resort will feature 907 guest rooms, a 175,000 square-foot indoor water park, and 150,000 square feet of convention center space.

Spotsylvania County projects Kalahari will generate $7 million annually in tax revenue above the incentives offered by the county.

“The construction project is about a 36-month project,” said Shanle, standing outside a fenced area where workers are constructing the facility’s outdoor waterpark. “Currently we have around 600 people working full time on the project, getting us to completion in November of 2026.”

After walking up concrete steps in the shell of what will eventually be the lobby for the hotel, Shanle said the company expects to hire at least 1,400 employees when the resort opens.

“These jobs range from entry-level jobs in guest services or lifeguarding, all the way up to executive positions in resort management,” said Shanle, who had been an executive at one of Kalahari’s four other properties, in Sandusky, Ohio.

While the company has executive positions available now, job fairs next summer will provide on-the-spot hiring for many entry-level jobs.

What about traffic in the area?

Located between Washington and Richmond, Kalahari expects most visitors will arrive by car.

“Improvements have been made on Mudd Tavern Road, the exit 118 off 95 to allow for additional traffic for this and other business that are coming to the area,” said Shanle, stepping aside as heavy machinery traveled a service road running parallel to the interstate.

Shanle said the VDOT project to widen the road to four lanes between I-95 and Route 1 was in the works before Kalahari purchased the land and began construction.

“We put in additional turn lanes into the resort off U.S. 1,” said Shanle, reflecting the responsibility that developers often undertake in Virginia.

Shanle doesn’t think the extra vehicles coming to the resort will have a negative effect on local commuters.

“People arrive after folks are already at work, and they depart while folks are at work,” said Shanle. “So, our traffic pattern doesn’t really impede folks going to work in a normal 9-to-5 situation.

Two water parks require a lot of water

With water slides, fountains, family fun, and large indoor and outdoor water parks, Shanle said the water supply in the area is sufficient.

“They’re actually building a new water tower, for this and other businesses,” Shanle said. “What people don’t usually understand is that once the water is in a water park, it’s reused — it’s clean, sanitized and it’s warm.”

“We don’t flush that water, we keep it,” Shanle said. “Actually, the main demand generator for water at a resort is the guest rooms, where the guests are.”

The current water tower that’s visible from I-95 will be replaced by the Thornburg Water Tank. Construction of the tower is expected to be completed by spring of 2027.

Free parking is lure for convention business

Shanle said general parking will be free on the entire Kalahari property, with valet service available.

He said free parking “is a selling feature” for the company’s convention center, which will include two large ballrooms and 16 additional meeting rooms.

“Our convention center competes with big convention centers across the nation for business. Parking in a garage in a city is very expensive per night. If a convention runs three nights, that adds up to a lot,” said Shanle.

With 12 places to eat, including four full-service restaurants, as well as an indoor adventure park, and shopping, Shanle estimates construction has reached the halfway point: “What have is an all-under-one-roof vacation and business destination.”

