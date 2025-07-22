Will Delta’s dynamic pricing have travelers flying off the handle?

How will AI-powered dynamic pricing affect the way passengers choose to fly?

By moving away from a set price for a ticket and toward AI-powered dynamic pricing, Delta Air Lines believes it knows the top amount you would be willing to pay for an airline ticket.

“I was like, “Oh gosh, this can’t be a good thing,’” said Katy Nastro, a travel expert with travel-based website Going.com. “However, this is not something new in terms of airlines trying to figure out how much they can actually charge somebody for a seat,” she said.

Fortune magazine reported earlier this month that Delta was making a move toward eliminating set prices in favor of using AI to determine how much a traveler would personally pay for a ticket.

Nastro told WTOP she believes that there is a threshold, and consumers will walk away, even those who have been loyal to Delta.

“Doesn’t matter if you’re top-tier medallion status or not. You have a threshold as to how much you’re willing to pay,” Nastro said.

So, if Delta’s price does skyrocket, Nastro said she predicts travelers will head to other airlines, because air travel is one of the most competitive industries.

“Just for an example, on a flight from New York to LA, there could be 40 different flights in a single day,” Nastro said, adding, “That’s a lot of different options for you as a traveler.”

Nastro said this is a golden era of cheap flights, pointing out that June 2025 was the second-cheapest month ever, when adjusted for inflation.

“It’s become more affordable than ever in terms of costs, in terms of the amount of people traveling,” Nastro said. “So, airlines don’t make the majority of their revenue on the seat.”

Nastro said airlines make money off corporate contracts, credit cards and loyalty add-ons, such as choosing the location of your seat, whether or not the seat has extra leg room and if your luggage is being checked.

“Think about how many upsells you get at every different point. But you as the traveler, you don’t have to buy that extra seat, that extra leg room … you don’t have to pay for a bag.

“Airlines can afford to charge these lower prices for just that sort of basic economy fare,” Nastro said.

On Tuesday, Newsweek reported that three U.S. senators were seeking details about Delta’s plan to use AI to set personalized fares, citing privacy concerns.

