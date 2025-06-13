United caters to DC-area skiers with new flights to top ski destinations in the West

United will launch its nonstop flights from Dulles Airport to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this winter as part of a seasonal move to expand to Western ski resorts.

United Airlines will launch its first nonstop flights from Virginia’s Dulles International Airport to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this winter, with seasonal service expanding its nonstops from D.C. to Western ski resort destinations.

The weekly flight will operate on Saturdays — Dec. 20 through March 28 — using a Boeing 737 aircraft. The Dulles flight will depart at 9 a.m., with the returning flight departing Jackson Hole at 2:30 p.m.

A round-trip fare for Christmas week — Dec. 20 through Dec. 27 — lists a basic economy fare of about $1,400, though it falls to about $340 round trip after the holidays. (United’s check bag fee for skis and boots is $30, same as a standard checked bag.)

The nonstop Dulles to Jackson Hole flight takes about four-and-a-half hours.

With the Dulles flight, United will serve Jackson Hole from all seven of its airport hubs.

Jackson Hole joins other seasonal nonstops to ski towns that United offers from Dulles, including nonstops to Bozeman, Montana and Steamboat Springs, Colorado. It also operates daily nonstop flights to Denver from Dulles year-round.

Jackson Hole Airport is the busiest airport in Wyoming, served by five major airlines with nonstop service to 15 destinations during high season. It is also the only commercial airport in the U.S. that is inside a National Park — in this case the Grand Teton National Park.

