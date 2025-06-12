Southeast DC affordable housing project unveils phase 1, displaced residents get first dibs

The Upland, with 169 affordable and supportive apartments, is part of Gilbane’s the Barnaby & 7th redevelopment project at 4201 7th Street, S.E., in the Washington Heights neighborhood near the District/Maryland line.

The Upland, with 169 affordable and supportive apartments, is part of Gilbane’s the Barnaby & 7th redevelopment project at 4201 7th Street SE, in the Washington Heights neighborhood.(Courtesy Gilbane Development) The Upland, with 169 affordable and supportive apartments, is part of Gilbane’s the Barnaby & 7th redevelopment project at 4201 7th Street SE, in the Washington Heights neighborhood.(Courtesy Gilbane Development) Gilbane Development officially opened the first phase of an amenity-rich apartment development for lower-income D.C. residents this week, and held an unofficial groundbreaking for its second phase.

The Barnaby broke ground in January 2023, after the demolition of the Belmont Crossing Apartments. Residents of Belmont Crossing are the first tenants to be offered leases. The 1950s-era building was purchased by tenants through D.C.’s Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act. Funding came from the D.C. Housing Finance agency and the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development.

Gilbane expects to open leasing to the general public by the end of this month. The first residents are expected to move in June 16. No leases have been signed yet.

Apartments at The Barnaby are set aside for households earning 30-50% of the area median income. The building’s amenities include a garden and amphitheater, playground and dog parks, a computer lab and library, a gym, yoga studio, community space and belowground parking.

The second phase of Barnaby & 7th will add another 229 apartments for residents earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income. It will add a pedestrian walkway along Barnaby Street. Completion of the second phase is scheduled for fall of 2026.

A final phase breaks ground in the future and will add another 120 affordable units when it is completed in 2027. Gilbane’s development partners include MED Developers and EquityPlus Manager LLC.

