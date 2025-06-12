Barnes & Noble’s new Tysons store opens next week

The new store replaces the former Barnes & Noble at the mall, which closed last year. It is on the first floor of Tysons Corner Center, across from H&M.

Barnes & Noble will open its new store at Tysons Corner Center on Wednesday.

The new store replaces the former Barnes & Noble at the mall, which closed last year. It is on the first floor of Tysons Corner Center, across from H&M.

Barnes & Noble said the new store is slightly smaller than its previous Tysons store, but has nearly as many bookcases. It also includes a B&N Cafe.

Author David Baldacci will cut the grand opening ribbon at the store on Wednesday, and will be signing books, including his newest, Strangers in Time. Baldacci’s books have sold more than 150 million copies.

The new Tysons store extends Barnes & Noble’s significant comeback. After steadily closing stores for 15 consecutive years, it opened more new bookstores in 2024 than it did in an entire decade from 2009 to 2019. The chain is on track to open 60 new stores across the country this year.

Barnes & Noble has 20 stores in the D.C. region currently, one of its largest markets. Its high-profile Georgetown store opened last summer at 3040 M Street NW, the exact same building where it closed in 2011.

