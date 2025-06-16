‘I’d try it again on a drunk night’: Md. locals weigh in on pizza vending machine

PizzaForno, the 24/7 automatic pizza vending machine, is located in front of the Arrive Silver Spring apartment complex at 8750 Georgia Ave. But are the pies good?

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Trying out the new automatic pizza vending machine in Silver Spring

Move over sodas, snacks and sweets, there’s a new vending machine in Silver Spring, Maryland, that’s now serving pizza.

PizzaForno, the 24/7 automatic pizza vending machine, is located in front of the Arrive Silver Spring apartment complex at 8750 Georgia Ave.

While there are PizzaForno vending machines all across North America, the closest location to the D.C. region — other than Silver Spring — is in Delaware.

Pie lovers can choose between a different variety of pizzas, including cheese, breakfast, BBQ chicken, vegetarian, pepperoni or meat lovers.

If you want it baked, which will take around three minutes, it will cost $10.99 — or you can get it cold for $1 less.

WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander got reviews from two people who were trying the vending machine pizza for the first time.

“I don’t really go out for pizza because my mom makes it fresh at home,” 17-year-old Luca Goles said, laying out his pizza standards.

After ordering a pepperoni pie, the recent high school graduate said the pizza looked burned. After taking a bite, he gave the pizza a two out of 10 on his rating scale.

Goles, who’s Italian, said he thought there had to be a problem with the machine.

Chantal Peterson, who recently moved to Silver Spring and lives in the apartment building above the vending machine, also chimed in with a review.

Things did not, however, get off to the greatest start. The machine was out of the vegetarian pizza, prompting Peterson to order a cheese pizza.

Like Goles, she thought the pizza was overcooked. Peterson gave the pie a three out of 10, but said the pizza would go up to a five out of 10 if it had more sauce.

Asked if she would try the vending machine pizza again, Peterson didn’t say no.

“I would definitely try it again on a drunk night,” Peterson said with a laugh, adding that she loved eating pizza near her last home in D.C.’s Adams Morgan.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.