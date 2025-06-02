DC area lands 20 companies on new Fortune 500 list

Fortune’s annual Fortune 500 list of the 500 largest U.S. companies based on annual revenue includes 20 headquartered in the D.C. area.

Highest ranking on the list locally, based on 2024 revenue, is Amazon, which now claims headquarters in both its hometown Seattle and at its HQ2 in Arlington. Amazon had $575 billion in revenue last year, up 11.8% from a year ago.

No. 429 on the Fortune 500 list is Herndon, Virginia-based Beacon Roofing Supply, with $9.2 billion in annual revenue, up 8.2% from a year ago. Beacon Roofing also jumped 20 places on this year’s list, though it agreed in March to be acquired by Greenwich, Connecticut-based QXO Building Products in a deal worth $11 billion.

Amazon aside, the highest ranked locally headquartered company on the new Fortune 500 list is D.C.-based Fannie Mae, at No. 27, with $141 billion in revenue. It rose one spot from the 2024 Fortune 500 list. Fannie Mae is followed by fellow mortgage giant, McLean-based Freddie Mac, at No. 36, with $109 billion in revenue. Freddie Mac rose nine places from last year’s list.

Aerospace giant Boeing moved its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington in 2022. It ranks No. 52 on the Fortune 500 list, with $77.9 billion in 2024 revenue, up six places from last year.

Nationally, the top five on the 2025 Fortune 500 list are Walmart, Amazon, UnitedHealth Group, Apple and CVS Health.

Nvidia posted the biggest jump, moving from No. 65 last year to No. 31 this year, with a 114% gain in revenue. Nvidia debuted on the Fortune 500 list in 2017 at No. 387.

Eight Fortune 500 companies delivered at least 30% annualized 10-year total return to shareholders through 2024. The 20 fastest growing companies generated more than 25% in one-year revenue growth, and the top 20 in profit growth saw an increase of more than 180% in 2024.

The full Fortune 500 list is online.

Here are the D.C. area’s Fortune 500 companies:

DC

No. 27: Fannie Mae

No. 153: Danaher

No. 486: Xylem

Maryland

No. 57: Lockheed Martin

No. 173: Marriott International

Virginia

No. 2: Amazon

No. 36: Freddie Mac

No. 52: Boeing

No. 55: RTX (formerly Raytheon)

No. 91: Capital One Financial

No. 104: General Dynamics

No. 109: Northrop Grumman

No. 266: Leidos

No. 294: DXC Technology

No. 319: AES

No. 389: Hilton Worldwide

No. 406: NVR

No. 422: Booz Allen Hamilton

No. 429: Beacon Roofing Supply

No. 479: SAIC

Excluding Amazon, the D.C.-area’s 19 Fortune 500 companies generated $742.5 billion in revenue in 2024.

