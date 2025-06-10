Cork Wine Bar goes public with its secret patio

D.C.’s Cork Wine Bar's patio was previously promoted as a “secret wine garden,” but now it is a full-service part of Cork’s 14th Street location.

It is not a new addition. The patio, which was previously promoted as a “secret wine garden,” is now a full-service part of Cork’s 14th Street location.

There is a short summer menu with crab ricotta fritters, gravlax, roasted vegetables and grilled focaccia, flatbread and a hanger steak. The “Corkyard” also has its own rosé wine bar and serves frozen drinks.

Cork Wine bar, which opened its original location 17 years ago, is opening a third wine bar and restaurant in Cleveland Park this fall at 3504 Connecticut Avenue in Norhtwest, next to the Cleveland Park Metro Station. It had a second location in Spring Valley, at 4850 Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest.

The original Cork Wine Bar and Cork Market & Tasting Room consolidated to the current location at 1805 14th Street in Northwest.

Cork’s awards include RAMMY awards for Best New Restaurant and Best Wine Program, a James Beard semifinalist award for best new restaurant, and is listed as on of the best wine bars in the U.S. by Food & Wine magazine.

