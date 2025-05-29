West Coast chain Mountain Mike’s brings its 20-inch pizzas to Northern Virginia

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a California-based pizza chain, will open its first locations in Virginia, the second East Coast market for the fast-growing chain.

Mountain Mike's has signed a three-unit franchise agreement for locations in Northern Virginia. (Courtesy Mountain Mike's) Mountain Mike's has signed a three-unit franchise agreement for locations in Northern Virginia. (Courtesy Mountain Mike's)

The chain has signed a three-unit franchise agreement for locations in Fairfax County and Loudoun County with franchise operator Niraj Hemrajani, who owns several Popeye’s and Subway franchises in the area. The franchise operator is currently scouting for exact locations.

“After years of brand growth throughout the West, Virginia is another exciting leap forward for Mountain Mike’s Pizza as we expand along the East Coast and introduce our legendary crispy, curly pepperonis and community commitment to our 12th state,” said Jim Metevier, Mountain Mike’s CEO.

The chain’s only other East Coast market is Florida.

Mountain Mike’s locations include both a menu of various pizzas, and all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar lunch buffets. It also serves wings, salads, sandwiches and desserts.

The first Mountain Mike’s opened in Palo Alto, California, in 1978. It now has more than 300 locations and is aggressively franchising across the country.

