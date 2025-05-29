Seoul Spice, which bills its fast-casual menu as Korean comfort food with build-your-own bowls, opened its first D.C. location in 2016. Its new location in Falls Church will be its eighth in the D.C. area.

SeoulSpice owner Eric Shin. (Courtesy SeoulSpice) SeoulSpice owner Eric Shin. (Courtesy SeoulSpice) SeoulSpice, which has set its sights on expanding beyond the D.C. area, continues expansion with its newest location opening in Falls Church, Virginia.

The Falls Church location opens June 4 at 156 W. Falls Church Blvd., at West Falls, the largest development in Falls Church.

West Falls, developed by Hoffman & associates, is a 1.2 million square foot mixed-use development near the West Falls Church Metro that includes apartments, condos, senior living, retail, a grocery store, medical offices and a hotel.

SeoulSpice, which bills its fast-casual menu as Korean comfort food, opened its first restaurant outside of the D.C. area in Chicago in April. It has two other locations they are planning to open in Chicago.

The company received outside funding from New York-based investment firm Invus Group LLC last summer to fund expansion. Invus was an early backer of CAVA.

The first SeoulSpice, with build-your-own Korean bowls, opened its first D.C. location in 2016. Its founder and CEO Eric Shin, not a restauranteur by trade, is currently principal percussionist with the National Symphony Orchestra.

