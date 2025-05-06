Trader Joe’s opens Brookland store, 1 of 3 new DC stores coming

Trader Joe’s will open its newest grocery store in D.C.’s Brookland neighborhood next week.

Trader Joe's will open its newest grocery store in D.C.'s Brookland neighborhood May 15.

The 11,000-square-foot store, at 701 Monroe St. NE, is part of the mixed-use Monroe Street Market development. The store has dedicated parking in a garage on 8th Street NE.

The Brookland store is one of three new Trader Joe’s opening in the District this year.

The grocery chain has leased long-vacant space in Friendship Heights, at 5335 Wisconsin Ave., next to the Cheesecake Factory and across the street from the former Mazza Gallerie, redeveloped as a mixed-use residential and retail building.

Another Trader Joe’s will open later this year at the mixed-use Rockville Town Square, replacing Dawson’s Market, at 225 N. Washington St. Dawson’s closed last summer.

All three follow Trader Joe’s playbook of opening as part of, or near residential-heavy mixed use developments.

The Brookland Trader Joe’s will be its seventh location in the District. It has 16 stores in the Northern Virginia and Maryland suburbs, and more than 580 stores nationwide.

