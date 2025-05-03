3 DC bars on a list of North America’s Best Bars

An annual list of North America’s Best Bars by “The 50 Best” includes three bars in the District.

An annual list of North America’s Best Bars includes three bars in the District — Silver Lyan, Allegory and Service Bar.

The list is compiled by “The 50 Best,” a publication that has been ranking the international gastronomy and drinks scene for 20 years. The Best Bars list is sponsored by Perrier.

Silver Lyan

Silver Lyan is inside the Riggs Washington D.C. Hotel, which opened in 2020 in the former Riggs Bank headquarters building at 9th and F Streets, Northwest in Penn Quarter. The bar is in the former bank vault, and is the first U.S. bar from British mixologist Ryan Chetiyawardana.

50 Best ranks Sliver Lyan No. 48 on its list, and it is a new entry.

“The bar takes inspiration from the rich mix of cultures that have influenced DC’s history via cuisine-driven cocktails that go big on flavor,” the 50 Best ranking reads.

Allegory

Allegory ranks No. 45 on the list, and is a repeat Best Bars contender. The bar is behind a nondescript door of the Progressive Library inside D.C.’s Eaton Hotel.

50 Best said guests “descend down the rabbit hole at this Alice in Wonderland-themed DC speakeasy where the titular character of the novel makes way for civil rights icon Ruby Brides paired with a host of cocktails that draw parallels between the two figures’ narratives.”

Service Bar

Service Bar, also a repeat on the list, ranks No. 23. The bar, at 928 U Street, Northwest in D.C’s Shaw neighborhood, is as popular for fried chicken as it is for classic cocktails.

“A lively, unpretentious ambience and outstanding cocktails delivered at reasonable prices are just three of the reasons Service Bar has been a staple of DCs bar scene since 2016,” 50 Best said.

This is the fourth edition of 50 Best’s North America’s 50 Best Bars. The full rankings are online.

