Life Alive brings ‘nutrient-dense’ bowls and wraps to DC market

Boston-based fast-casual restaurant Life Alive Organic Cafe is making the D.C. area its first expansion market.

Life Alive opened its first location in the region in January in D.C.’s West End, at 23rd and M streets in Northwest, in a former Soul Cycle space. It opens a second in Arlington’s Ballston neighborhood in September and a third location in Old Town Alexandria this winter.

Life Alive promotes a healthy lifestyle, with a plant-based menu of grain bowls, salads, noodles, wraps and smoothies using nutrient-dense recipes and organic ingredients. Bowls have names such as Rainbow Harvest, Golden Buddha and Swami.

Its slogan is “Eat Positive. Live Positive.”

The Ballston location, at 818 N. Quincy Street, a former Bruegger’s Bagels store, will have both indoor and outdoor seating and is two blocks from Ballston Exchange, a pair of office buildings separated by a restaurant-lined pedestrian strip.

The Old Town location will also have patio seating. It will open on the ground floor of the Alexandrian Hotel on King Street and will also include a lounge.

Life Alive opened its first restaurant in the Boston area in 2014. It is owned by Ron Shaich, the founder of Panera Bread, and in addition to D.C., it has grown to 12 locations in Massachusetts.

