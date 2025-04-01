DC’s Bar Chinois opens in Crystal City next month

Bar Chinois, the three-year-old Mount Vernon restaurant recently added to the Michelin Guide, will open its National Landing outpost in Crystal City in May.

It is one of several new leases for retail space at JBG Smith’s newly developed pair of residential high rises, The Grace and Reva, on Crystal Drive. It will join the soon-to-open Bar Colline, a French bistro from H2 Collective, whose restaurants include Cafe Colline in Arlington, and Chez Billy Sud in D.C.’s Georgetown.

Bar Chinois, Bar Colline and others are part of a pedestrian-friendly street shared by the apartment buildings between 18th and 20th Street. It is near Water Park, also developed by JBG Smith, whose restaurants include Surreal, a newly opened restaurant from the same team that runs Seven Reasons in the District.

Bar Chinois’ new 2,800-square-foot restaurant, located at 244 19th Court S., brings many menu items from the original Mount Vernon location, like red chili wantons, crab Rangoon, and garlic noodles.

The dumplings, small plates and entrées are priced between $10 and $23. The menu could be found here.

The National Landing Bar Chinois will initially be open for dinner, seven days a week, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Happy hours include half priced drinks at $1 dumplings. The original Bar Chinois was also a 2024 RAMMY Award winner for best bar in D.C.

The Bar Chinois team opened another new restaurant last summer in D.C. — Bar Japonais in Logan Circle.

