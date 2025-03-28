DC area’s best banks for customer satisfaction

Tysons-based Capital One Financial tops J.D. Power's annual list of top banks in the mid-Atlantic for customer satisfaction for the second year in a row.

Tysons, Virginia-based Capital One Financial tops J.D. Power’s annual list of top banks in the Mid-Atlantic for customer satisfaction for the second year in a row.

Capital One is the largest bank by deposits in the D.C. region, with $58 billion in customer deposits and a nearly 19% market share, according to Washington Business Journal data.

Chase Bank ranks No. 2 on the region’s satisfaction list. Chase has been aggressively expanding retail branch locations in the D.C. area since opening its first branch here in 2018, with plans for as many as 190 new branches over the next three years across Maryland, Virginia and the District.

Ranked No. 3 on the regional satisfaction list is Atlantic Union Bank, a name still unfamiliar to most D.C.-area consumers. The Richmond-based bank will gain a foothold in the D.C. market next month when it completes its $1.6 billion acquisition of Sandy Spring Bank, one of the region’s oldest banking institutions. Combined, Atlantic Union will have more than 180 branches in the Mid-Atlantic region.

J.D. Power’s Mid-Atlantic bank satisfaction ratings include all of Virginia, Maryland, the District and Delaware.

Its satisfaction rankings, now in its 20th year, gauge customer satisfaction based on survey responses from 110,000 customers at the largest banks. It includes trust, people, account offerings, banking convenience, digital banking options and complaint resolution.

Overall bank customer satisfaction rose sharply across the country. Survey responses indicate banks are making progress on educating customers about fees and how to avoid them, resolving problems such as fraud and incorrect bank statements, and increasing financial health tools and support.

Below are this year’s Mid-Atlantic bank customer satisfaction rankings:

