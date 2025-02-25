Boat show returns to National Harbor, as much for foodies as for captains

The DC Boat Show is scheduled for May 2 through May 4 at National Harbor in Maryland.

File photo of people standing on a boat dock. (Courtesy DC Boat Show) File photo of people standing on a boat dock. (Courtesy DC Boat Show) The DC Boat Show returns to National Harbor for the third year in May, with food and drinks as big of an attraction as the boats.

The DC Boat Show is scheduled for May 2 through May 4, on and around the marina. Organizers expect more than 250 sailboats and power boats, both new and used, to be on display, most of them for sale.

The DC Boat Show is not free. General admission is $30 per person, and $17 for active military and first responders. Children age 12 and under are free.

Food and drink vendors, live music throughout the show, and vendor tents selling boating gear will be there. A Saturday night beach party with a live DJ is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the waterfront plaza, along with a livestream of the Kentucky Derby.

There will also be fishing and cooking demonstrations.

VIP tickets for the boat show are $200. That buys parking, ‘special’ access, food and beverage tastings, including samples from about a dozen Maryland wineries and distilleries, and hand-rolled cigars. The VIP lounge has private restrooms.

The DC Boat Show at National Harbor in 2023 was the first boat show in the D.C. area in 15 years. Before that, the DC Boat Show was held at the Washington Convention Center until 2008. Falling attendance led to its demise.

Organizers said the pandemic led to renewed interest in outdoor activities, including recreational boating.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.