DC mansion-selling team jumps to TTR Sotheby’s

A team of four D.C. real estate agents who’ve listed and sold some of the D.C.-area’s most high-profile, multimillion-dollar homes has moved their shingle to TTR Sotheby’s after years of being a part of the Washington Fine Properties family.

HRLS Partners — led by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary and Micah Smith — left Washington Fine Properties just a month after it was acquired by residential real estate giant Compass Realty.

Combined, the four have a lifetime sales volume of $2.42 billion in D.C.-area residential sales and have closed nearly 2,300 transactions. HRLS Partners has the highest average sales price of any individual real estate agent or team in the D.C. area at $3 million.

HRLS will open a new TTR Sotheby’s office in Cleveland Park as part of the transition, which will be TTR’s 13th office in the D.C. region.

Terms of the HRLS partnership with TTR were not disclosed to WTOP.

Compass closed on its acquisition of Washington Fine Properties on Feb. 16, even though WFP continues to operate under its own brand.

Among recent sales for HRLS was a $3.5 million home in D.C.’s Woodley Park, which set a record for the neighborhood, and a 2,000-acre estate in Hume, Virginia, that sold for $18.8 million. HRLS’ recent listings include an 18th-century Georgetown home, complete with a car garage elevator that is listed for $10 million.

