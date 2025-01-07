Kalorama socialite’s mansion sells for $9.4M in a big markdown from listing

The late Ester Coopersmith's Kalorama mansion was sold for $9.4 million, among a string of end-of-the-year multi-million-dollar home sales in the District.

The late Esther Coopersmith's Kalorama mansion located on 2230 S Street in Northwest D.C. (Courtesy Google Street View) The late Esther Coopersmith's Kalorama mansion located on 2230 S Street in Northwest D.C. (Courtesy Google Street View) The late Esther Coopersmith’s Kalorama mansion was sold for $9.4 million, among a string of end-of-the-year multi-million-dollar home sales in the District, but a significant discount from the 12,000-square-foot home’s original asking price.

The buyer was not disclosed. The seller was Coopersmith’s estate, which was represented by TTR Sotheby’s International.

The home, at 2230 S Street in Northwest D.C., was originally listed for $18.5 million in June 2024 and reduced in September to $14.5 million. It went under contract in November, and the sale closed on Dec. 20.

Coopersmith, a longtime lobbyist who died last March at 94 years old, famously hosted diplomats, presidents, politicians and other movers and shakers at the six-bedroom home, which reportedly had a dining room that could seat up to 75 guests.

Coopersmith purchased the home in 1995, four years after her real estate developer-husband Jack Coopersmith died.

The colonial revival home was built in 1925. The listing described it as the crown jewel of Kalorama. It sits on two lots and is a neighbor to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Kalorama home, the former Textile Museum mansion on S Street.

Counting the Coopersmith sale, there were nine property sales in Kalorama priced at $4 million or more in 2024, four of which were contracted since the election, according to Washington Fine Properties.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.