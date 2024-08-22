Live Radio
Radical architectural redesign sets Woodley Park sales price record

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 22, 2024, 9:36 AM

A handsome, 1950s brick colonial in Woodley Park, purchased in 2019 for $1.7 million, underwent a radical, midcentury exterior and interior redesign in 2020 and just sold for $3.5 million.

The home went under contract after just five days on the market and set a record price for a detached, single-family home sale in the Woodley Park neighborhood (a few penthouse condos at the nearby Wardman Tower have sold for more than that).

The 5,500-square-foot, three-level home with six bedrooms, on a cul-de-sac at 2812 29th Place NW, was renovated by LJM Development and designed by Kube Architecture. It was listed by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary and Micah Smith of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

The sale closed July 9.

The home was not a designer flip. Smith said it was custom built for the family that purchased it, who put it on the market when they moved to Florida for work.

The house is perched above Cleveland Avenue and “lives like a tree house under a canopy of mature trees overlooking Massachusetts Avenue Heights,” the listing said.

The previous Woodley Park home sale price record was a five-bedroom home at 2926 Garfield Street NW, which sold for $3.425 million just one month earlier.

