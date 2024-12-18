18th-century Georgetown renovation with car elevator lists for nearly $10 million

A renovated 18th-century DC home with a backyard parking pad that's really a car elevator leading to an underground garage. List price about $10 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxury Real Estate Leaders (@hrlpartners)

For just under $10 million, you can get a completely renovated 18th century Georgetown home with a backyard parking pad that’s really a car elevator leading to an underground garage.

That is certainly an unusual feature for a house in Georgetown, let alone anywhere in the D.C. area, although the property’s place in history is now questioned.

The home, at 1524 33rd St. in Northwest, was originally built in 1788, and has undergone a top to bottom renovation by D.C.’s Coba Properties, along with Dale Overmyer Architects and Martha Vicas Design.

It is listed by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary and Micah Smith of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties for $9.995 million.

The 6,950 square-foot, three level home has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

The main level has 11-and-a-half-foot high ceilings and a gourmet kitchen with butler’s pantry.

There is a large patio terrace and private rear garden, being marketed as “pool ready.”

The car elevator isn’t the only elevator. A passenger elevator inside the home services all three floors.

The house also lost its place in history during renovations. It was originally granted landmark status as the former home of the Yellow Tavern, later named the White Horse Inn, which was thought to be a popular pit stop with travelers at the turn of the 18th century, including Thomas Jefferson.

After it was discovered the home was not in fact, the site of the White Horse Inn, the developer had the property de-landmarked with the D.C. government.

As part of the project, Coba Properties also built two new townhomes on Volta Place that are listed for $4.995 million and $4.5 million.

Front entrance to 1524 33rd St. in Northwest. (Courtesy Townsend Visuals) Courtesy Townsend Visuals Front staircase at 1524 33rd St. in Northwest. (Courtesy Townsend Visuals) Courtesy Townsend Visuals View of the kitchen at 1524 33rd St. in Northwest. (Courtesy Townsend Visuals) Courtesy Townsend Visuals View of dining room at 1524 33rd St. in Northwest. (Courtesy Townsend Visuals) Courtesy Townsend Visuals View of a hallway and stairwell at 1524 33rd St. in Northwest. (Courtesy Townsend Visuals) Courtesy Townsend Visuals View of the passenger elevator at 1524 33rd St. in Northwest. (Courtesy Townsend Visuals) Courtesy Townsend Visuals View of the backyard at 1524 33rd St. in Northwest. (Courtesy Townsend Visuals) Courtesy Townsend Visuals View of a bedroom at 1524 33rd St. in Northwest. (Courtesy Townsend Visuals) Courtesy Townsend Visuals View of a bathroom at 1524 33rd St. in Northwest. (Courtesy Townsend Visuals) Courtesy Townsend Visuals View of the backyard at 1524 33rd St. in Northwest. (Courtesy Townsend Visuals) Courtesy Townsend Visuals View of car port at 1524 33rd St. in Northwest. (Courtesy Townsend Visuals) Courtesy Townsend Visuals Floor plan for 1524 33rd St. in Northwest. (Courtesy HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties) Courtesy HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties ( 1 /12) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.