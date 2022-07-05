RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Home » Business & Finance » Where the DC area…

Where the DC area ranks for million-dollar homes

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

July 5, 2022, 8:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The D.C. metro area ranks No. 8 in the nation for share of owner-occupied homes worth at least $1 million.

A LendingTree report that ranks the 50 largest metro areas based on census data as reported by homeowners, shows 102,450 owner-occupied homes in the D.C. metro are valued at least $1 million. That’s 7.14% of all homes.

Home values in general have been rising for a decade, but D.C. in particular has some catalysts driving million-dollar homes that not all metro areas do. Median household income is among the highest in the D.C. region. And the area also has a somewhat unique cultural attraction.

“D.C. is the nation’s capital. There is a lot of history there. There are a lot of incentives outside of economic reasons for why people might want to live in that area and why people might be willing to spend a premium to do so,” said Jacob Channel, a senior analyst at LendingTree.

“Not only are there enough people who can afford to spend a million dollars on a home, there are enough people who want to spend that much money,” he said.

The median price of a home that sold in May in the D.C. metro was a record $605,000. There are communities where the median price tops $1 million, such as Georgetown and Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Buyers in that million-dollar range still have traditional lending options. D.C. is among a handful of metros with the highest cap on conforming mortgages, or those that Freddie Mae and Fannie Mac will purchase. In D.C., the cap is $970,800.

“That’s important for a variety of reasons, because a million dollars in D.C. is not necessarily a ton of money for a house. That means there will be a lot of middle-class buyers looking at these million-dollar homes, and because of that they will want the benefits of a conforming loan,” Channel said.

The most expensive home ever sold in the D.C. region was a seven-bedroom riverfront estate on 16 acres near Mount Vernon that sold in October 2021 for $48 million.

The four top metros for million-dollar homes are all in California, such as Silicon Valley for its well-paid tech professionals, and Los Angeles for its high-paying entertainment industry.

LendingTree’s full report on million-dollar homes, and rankings for the top 50 markets, is posted online.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

Air Force strengthens policy to kick out sexual assaulters

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: FDIC’s Stephen Haselhorst on building ZT from scratch

From costumes to cake, agencies honor Independence Day

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up