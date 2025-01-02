What can you save on this new year? These experts give insight into January’s deals and discounts

Are you dealing with a holiday spending hangover or ready to keep shopping? Financial experts are sharing their tips on how to get deals and discounts this new year.

Are you dealing with a holiday spending hangover or ready to keep shopping? The new year has brought some deals and discounts.

For example, January could be a good time for some light redecorating.

Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet, said you can find great deals on bedding, linens, sheets and towels.

She said you can also get discounts on home electronics such as televisions and fitness equipment. But be realistic about what you want in your home.

“Do you really need that treadmill? Or do you live in a place where you could just go for a walk around the block instead?” she said. “Maybe get into the walking habit first before you invest in really expensive equipment.”

Rathner said there are tools, browser extensions and apps to help you track pricing, comparison shop and find coupons. She also recommended you unsubscribe from promotional emails to cut down on impulse shopping.

“Something like 16% of Americans are spending more on impulse purchases than they are on putting money away for retirement,” Rathner said. “As you enter the new year and you’re making New Year’s resolutions for your money, think about how you want to utilize your money as a tool to work for you.”

Jamie Lettis is an associate editor at Washington Consumers’ Checkbook, a nonprofit consumer advocacy group that collects ratings and price information with the goal of helping you save time and money.

Lettis said you can score major deals on seasonal items, like wrapping paper or holiday sweaters.

“Right after the Christmas holiday, you’ll find things maybe 30% off. But then you wait another week, and they go 50% off and they keep getting lower,” Lettis said. “Those are items that are definitely smart to shop (for) in the month of January.”

Lettis said winter clothes are also marked down at the end of the season. However, she said you’ll be able to find discounts on most other items year-round.

“Pricing is not seasonal, which goes against what many shoppers think,” Lettis said. “Our research has shown time and again that sale prices tend to not be anything special, and that (for) most items, you can find the same price or close to it all year round.”

She advised double checking any markdown to make sure it’s worth the money.

“Retailers want you to pay up and pay now. They are going to do whatever they can to make you think that you’re getting a good deal, because they want your money right away,” Lettis said. “Take five minutes in the store, pull out your phone, check the competitors, check websites, and make sure that what you’re seeing is really the best deal that you can get.”

Many people overextend their budgets during the month of December, so you’re advised to think carefully about your purchases and make sure it’s something you really need.

“If there’s something you really want and it’s on sale, it’s OK to treat yourself, but treat yourself in the context of your larger financial picture,” Rathner said. “The best way to save money is to not buy something at all.”

