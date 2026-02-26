Asian American residents targeted in 8 Fairfax County burglaries

Suspects stole cash, jewelry, handbags, gold bars and even safes that had been bolted to the floor.

Police are investigating a string of home burglaries targeting Asian American residents in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Suspects entered eight homes, scattered throughout the county, between Jan. 12 and Feb. 21, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a release Thursday.

They stole cash, jewelry, handbags, gold bars and even safes that had been bolted to the floor. At one home, suspects took $80,000 worth of jewelry and $100,000 in cash.

Most burglaries occurred in the late afternoon or evening, and none of the residents were home at the time.

Another common thread: police said many of the victims were business owners.

“One of the reasons we believe that they are targeted is because these businesses, whether they are salons, restaurants, often can be heavy in cash flow,” Fairfax County Police Maj. James Curry said at a news conference. “So we think that these individuals, these suspects, identify that and believe they’re going to get a significant return at these residential burglaries.”

In some cases, police said the thieves disconnected Wi-Fi and other electronics to keep from being captured on camera.

“These are crews that are prepared. They are organized. It’s very clear that they do their surveillance,” Curry said.

Fairfax County police released surveillance footage of three possible suspects in the Jan. 12 burglary in Annandale.

Investigators are also reaching out to area business associations to raise awareness and seek information.

“If we have a positive lead, we need to move quickly, because we have no doubt these individuals, while committing crimes in Fairfax County, are likely committing similar crimes not just in the region, but across the entire country,” Curry said.

