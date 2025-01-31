Membership for DC’s new Ned’s Club is $5,000 a year (but it’s fussy about who gets in)

It costs $5,000 to join Ned's Club, a lavish private club top three floors of the Walker Building in Northwest D.C., and membership is another $5,000 a year.

Ned’s Club, a lavish private club on the top three floors of the historic art deco Walker Building at 724 15th Street in Northwest D.C. across from the White House, opened on Jan. 31 and it’s aimed at professionals looking for exclusive networking experiences.

It costs $5,000 to join Ned’s Club, and membership is another $5,000 a year. But there is also a very exclusive membership called the Founding Global Membership. That’s $100,000.

Founding Global members get access to Ned’s Club locations in New York, Doha, Qatar, and the original in London, as well as other properties operated by Soho House, which manages Ned’s locations. Soho House operates membership-based clubs, hotels and restaurants throughout the world.

All memberships require a referral from existing club members, and all applications are subject to a review by the Ned’s Club membership committee. Annual renewals are subject to review, and renewals are not automatic, according to the website.

How daunting the membership approval process actually may be is not clear, but “they are extremely intentional with who they admit as members,” a spokesperson said.

In keeping with its strictly private nature, the club does not permit members to take photos or videos inside the club.

The D.C. club includes several private restaurants, with names like Kaia, serving Asian cuisine, The Gallery, with an Italian-American menu, the Founders Dining Room, with steak and seafood, and the Library Bar, a workplace by day and cocktail lounge and champagne bar by night.

The rooftop views include the U.S. Treasury and the White House.

The club’s art collection includes originals from two dozen D.C.-connected artists.

Ned’s will host weekly events such as CEO-led workshops, whiskey tastings, panel discussions and live music for its members.

The original Ned’s opened in 2017 in London’s former Midland Bank headquarters and gets its name from the building’s 1920s designer Sir Edwin Ned Lutyens.

The D.C. Ned’s is a partnership between billionaire investor Ron Burkle and Michael Milken, the “junk bond king” who served time in the 1980s for security fraud. Milken was pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2020. Burkle is a majority shareholder of Soho House.

The building Ned’s Club D.C. occupies is owned by the nonprofit think tank Milken Institute.

