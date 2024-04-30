Ned’s Club, a lavish members-only club, coming to DC

Ned's Club, a members-only club that's operated by Soho House, will be coming to the District this winter.

The newest members-only club in D.C. has a London pedigree and a curious name. And members will pay thousands of dollars a year to socialize in its libraries, lounges and restaurants.

The Ned opens this winter in the upper floors of The Walker Building, previously home to D.C. institutions including Riggs Bank and the American Security and Trust Company, on 734 15th Street in Northwest. It will occupy the top three floors and a roof deck of the 12-story Walker Building, an Art Deco building constructed in the 1930s.

The original Ned’s opened in 2017 in London’s former Midland Bank headquarters, and gets its name from the building’s 1920s designer Sir Edwin Ned Lutyens. There are also Ned’s Clubs in New York City and Doha, Qatar.

Soho House, which operates the clubs, has not announced membership prices for the D.C. club, though its New York club, at 1170 Broadway near the Empire State Building and Herald Square, charges $5,000 a year for a membership. For the D.C. club, Soho House simply said membership applications open May 20, and prospective members can “register their interest” online.

Ned’s DC is leaning into “the glamour of the roaring twenties,” and D.C.’s Art Deco era, and renderings of the opulent-looking spaces back that claim up.

Rooftop views include the U.S. Treasury and the White House.

Floors go by names, such as “The Library,” “The Drawing Room,” and “The Conservatory.”

Ned’s DC will host events including CEO-led workshops, whiskey tastings, panel discussions, and live music and entertainment.

D.C. members also get access to The Ned London, The Ned NoMad New York and The Ned Doha.

The Financial Times reported the Ned’s development in D.C. is a partnership between Soho House and Michael Milken, the “junk bond king,” who served prison time in the 1980s after pleading guilty to securities fraud, who collaborated with billionaire Ron Burkle, majority shareholder of Soho House. Milken was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump in 2020.

The nonprofit think tank Milken Institute owns the building, as well as several surrounding buildings.

The original Ned’s in London has 10 restaurants, and 250 bedrooms, which are available to the public.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the correct address at 734 15th Street.

