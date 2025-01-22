DC well represented on 2025 James Beard semifinalists list

The James Beard Foundation has whittled down the list of chefs and restaurants that are in the running for its prestigious James Beard Awards this year, and D.C. is well represented in the group of semifinalists.
Finalists will be determined this spring, ahead of the 2025 James Beard Awards Ceremony in June.
Here are D.C.’s nominees:
- Outstanding Restaurateur: Scott Drewno and Danny Lee, The Fried Rice Collective (Anju, Chiko, I Egg You)
- Outstanding Chef: Amy Brandwein, Centrolina
- Outstanding Restaurant: The Dabney
- Emerging Chef: Paolo Dungca, Hiraya
- Best New Restaurant: Mita
- Outstanding Pastry Chef: Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit
- Outstanding Hospitality: Tail Up Goat
- Best New Bar: Bar Cana
James Beard semifinalists are also nominated by geographic region. Among D.C. names on the Best Chef, mid-Atlantic category:
- Matt Adler, Cucina Morini
- Henji Cheung, Queen’s English
- Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss, Pascual
- Carlos Delgado, Causa and Amazonia
- Ruben Garcia, Casa Teresa
- Fernando Gonzalez, 2Fifty Barbecue
- Cagla Onal Urel, Green Almond Pantry
- Jarad Slipp, Tremolo, Middleburg, Virginia
There are a total of 25 categories for this year’s James Beard Awards. Winners will be announced at the 35th Anniversary James Beard Awards Ceremony on June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
