DC well represented on 2025 James Beard semifinalists list

Amy Brandwein, chef and owner of Centrolina, prepares a dish in her restaurant kitchen, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP/Patrick Semansky) Amy Brandwein, chef and owner of Centrolina, prepares a dish in her restaurant kitchen, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP/Patrick Semansky) The James Beard Foundation has whittled down the list of chefs and restaurants that are in the running for its prestigious James Beard Awards this year, and D.C. is well represented in the group of semifinalists.

Finalists will be determined this spring, ahead of the 2025 James Beard Awards Ceremony in June.

Here are D.C.’s nominees:

Outstanding Restaurateur: Scott Drewno and Danny Lee, The Fried Rice Collective (Anju, Chiko, I Egg You)

Outstanding Chef: Amy Brandwein, Centrolina

Outstanding Restaurant: The Dabney

Emerging Chef: Paolo Dungca, Hiraya

Best New Restaurant: Mita

Outstanding Pastry Chef: Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit

Outstanding Hospitality: Tail Up Goat

Best New Bar: Bar Cana

James Beard semifinalists are also nominated by geographic region. Among D.C. names on the Best Chef, mid-Atlantic category:

Matt Adler, Cucina Morini

Henji Cheung, Queen’s English

Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss, Pascual

Carlos Delgado, Causa and Amazonia

Ruben Garcia, Casa Teresa

Fernando Gonzalez, 2Fifty Barbecue

Cagla Onal Urel, Green Almond Pantry

Jarad Slipp, Tremolo, Middleburg, Virginia

There are a total of 25 categories for this year’s James Beard Awards. Winners will be announced at the 35th Anniversary James Beard Awards Ceremony on June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

