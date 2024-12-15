Woman, toddler seriously injured in stabbing at Arlington’s Pentagon City mall

A woman and a toddler are hospitalized with serious injuries after a domestic-related stabbing at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Arlington, Virginia, Saturday.

Arlington County police said the stabbings happened around 9:45 p.m. at the mall on Army Navy Drive.

Police said that Leonardo Reyes, 23, used a knife to stab a woman who was holding a toddler on a sidewalk outside of a business. Another child was near the woman but was not injured.

Police said the investigation so far reveals Reyes “is known to the victims” and there is “no threat to the community.”

Reyes then fled and police said he was spotted entering the parking garage. Police said that a perimeter was established and the suspect was located “underneath a parked vehicle.”

He “struggled” with officers before he was captured after “the deployment of a police K9.”

The woman and child were taken to a hospital. The woman is in critical condition and the toddler was “stable,” according to police.

Reyes is being held at the Arlington County Detention Facility and is charged with two counts of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child, and Child Abuse.

Police have asked anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A map of where the stabbing happened is below.

