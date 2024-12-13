Nicotine pouch maker Zyn will pay DC $1.2 million

A subsidiary of tobacco giant Philip Morris will pay D.C. $1.2 million to settle allegations that it violated a city ban on sales of flavored tobacco products.

Swedish Match North America, LLC, a subsidiary of tobacco giant Philip Morris, has agreed to pay the District $1.2 million to settle allegations it violated the city’s ban on sales of flavored tobacco products.

The D.C. Office of the Attorney General began investigating in early 2024 whether sales of Zyn flavored products were in violation of the ban. Its probe determined that from Oct. 1, 2022, when the flavor ban was enacted, to June 30, 2024, Zyn products were sold to D.C. consumers through the website, shop.zyn.com.

As part of the investigation, Swedish Match immediately halted nationwide sales of its products on its website. Under its agreement with the District, the company will monitor distributors and take steps to ensure they also comply with the ban on flavored tobacco products.

“Manufacturers, distributors, and retailers should be on notice that my office is aggressively enforcing this ban, and will always step into safeguard our children’s health and safety,” said D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb.

Schwalb cited data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that indicates 3.5% of U.S. middle and high school students report having used nicotine pouches.

Swedish Match cooperated fully with the District’s investigation. In addition to paying the $1.2 million fine, it will send annual compliance reminders to distributors and retailers, and prohibit future sales of flavored tobacco products in D.C.

A copy of the settlement is online.

