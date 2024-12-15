Orphans Court Judge in Md. faces criminal charges in recording incident

An Anne Arundel County Orphans Court Judge finds himself on the wrong side of the law after being charged with recording his fellow judges without their consent.

An Anne Arundel County grand jury handed up an indictment Friday against Judge Marc Knapp for unlawful intercept and misconduct in office. The Office of the State Prosecutor announced the charges Friday.

Knapp is accused of one count of unlawful intercept. Prosecutors, in a court filing, said Knapp illegally recorded his colleagues on June 4, 2024, during deliberations in chambers. Neither of the other judges was aware they were being recorded. Maryland law requires the consent of all parties to be recorded.

Knapp was also charged with one count of misconduct in office related to the recording.

Knapp, an associate judge, is one of three orphans court judges in Anne Arundel County. The elected judges adjudicate estates disputes and, in some cases, appoint guardians for minors and their property.

Peter O’Neill, Knapp’s attorney, was not immediately available for comment. O’Neill represented Erica Griswold, the Anne Arundel County Register of Wills, who was convicted of theft involving an estate tax payment made to her office, which is part of the Orphans Court system. Griswold, the first Black woman to hold the position, lost her job months after being sworn in.

The charges are the latest in a series of troubles for Knapp that involve his colleagues and position. He and Vickie Gipson, the court’s chief judge, have been involved in a series of legal troubles that included criminal charges, allegations of harassment and evidence tampering, and threats.

Knapp was placed on paid leave and faced charges before the state’s Commission on Judicial Disabilities, according to The Baltimore Sun.

And while the earlier criminal charges against Knapp were dismissed, a judge issued a temporary peace order barring Knapp from interacting with his colleagues other than in a professional capacity. That order was later dismissed by another judge who found there was no statutory basis for the peace order, according to online court records.

The Office of the State Prosecutor dropped charges of harassment and violating the peace order earlier this year, according to published reports.