CareFirst’s new DC Met Square HQ consolidates 1,500 employees in hybrid offices

The Metropolitan Square in downtown D.C.(Courtesy Sam Kittner) The Metropolitan Square in downtown D.C.(Courtesy Sam Kittner) CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield has consolidated six office locations across D.C. into one new headquarters at the recently renovated Met Square building located at 655 15th Street in Northwest.

The new headquarters does not reduce CareFirst’s footprint across D.C. but does incorporate the not-for-profit health care company’s hybrid work model, allowing employees from different locations to use the space as needed.

Met Square underwent a $60 million renovation that was completed in 2020, including a new roof terrace with monument views. The 12-story, 657,000-square-foot building, a block from the White House, is owned by Chevy Chase, Maryland-based Artemis Real Estate Partners. The building’s tenants include Old Ebbit Grill.

CareFirst retains dual headquarters in both D.C. and Baltimore.

“Our proximity to policymakers, as well as the community we are serving, gives us greater insight into our work. Additionally, the location of the new building and the amenities in the building itself provide our employees with an experience that advances a culture of health and well-being,” Angela Celestin, chief human resources officer of CareFirst, said in a statement.

The building includes a 15,000-square-foot tenants-only “amenity zone” that includes a fitness center, conference space and collaboration zines. Views include the Treasury Building, the White House, the Old Executive Office Building and the National Mall.

CareFirst did not disclose the financial details of the lease. The lease term is 11 years and 10 months.

CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield serves 3.5 million health care members in Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia.

