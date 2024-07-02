Aeromexico launches nonstops from Dulles to Mexico City

Aeromexico flights from Dulles to Mexico City will operate year-round.

Aeromexico had its inaugural nonstop flight from Dulles Airport to Mexico City on Monday.

It is a return to the D.C. area for Aeromexico, which ended service at Dulles in 2019.

The daily flights depart Dulles at 4:40 p.m. and depart Mexico City for Dulles daily at 8:40 a.m. The flights will operate year-round.

Its website listed a promotional fare for the Dulles to Mexico City flight of around $370 each way.

“In today’s increasingly interconnected relationship between Mexico and the U.S., this new flight between Mexico City and Washington Dulles International Airport symbolizes the strengthening of our relationship every day,” said Esteban Moctezuma, Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, when the return to Dulles was announced last fall.

“It underscores the interdependency between our two nations, not only in terms of trade and diplomacy but also in the realm of tourism and culture,” he added.

According to the Embassy of Mexico, 33 million Americans visit Mexico each year, while 13 million Mexicans travel to the U.S.

Aeromexico now serves 36 U.S. markets. It also has a code-share agreement with Delta Air Lines.

The only other nonstop from Dulles to Mexico City is United Airlines, which also operates daily flights.

Dulles is one of the fastest-growing airports for international flights. International passengers set a record 9.3 million in 2023, up 26.9% from 2022.

In 2023, eight new airlines began nonstop service at Dulles. With the addition of Aeromexico, a total of 43 airlines now operate at the airport to 140 destinations, 60 of which are international.

Dulles saw 25 million passengers total last year, topping pre-pandemic 2019.

