Raising Cane’s eyes second DC location

Chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s has its eyes set on a Georgetown location, filing plans with the D.C. Historic Preservation Office for renovations to a former tobacco shop.

Popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s has its eyes set on a second location in the District after filing plans with the D.C. Historic Preservation Office for renovations to a former tobacco shop on M Street.

Raising Cane’s did not immediately answer a request from WTOP for details about an opening date. Its application for modifications to the structure, located at 3249 M Street NW, has been sent to the Commission of Fine Arts for Old Georgetown for review.

The location is between an existing Chipotle Mexican Grill and a Sephora store.

Raising Cane’s, whose menu is almost entirely versions of chicken finger combos with coleslaw and Texas toast, opened its most recent location in Manassas last month. It opened its first location in D.C.’s Union Station in January.

Other D.C.-area locations include Sterling, Virginia, and Forestville, Bowie, Columbia, Waldorf and Gambrills in Maryland.

Though new to the D.C. market, Raising Cane’s, founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1996, has more than 775 locations in 40 states, the Middle East and Guam. The company has plans for 100 new locations this year.

Its grand openings typically attract long lines, and the restaurant teams with local organizations for donations. The Manassas opening in April included Osbourn High School and Osbourn Park High School, both of which received donations from the chicken finger chain.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.