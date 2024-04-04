Raising Cane’s comes to Manassas

Raising Cane's, the popular Louisiana chicken fingers restaurant that is new to the D.C. market, opens its fifth location in the D.C. area next week in Manassas.

It is at 9501 Liberia Avenue, and the grand opening is April 9.

Raising Cane’s grand openings usually draw huge first day crowds. The Manassas grand opening will have a DJ all day and a drawing with 20 customers winning free Cane’s chicken for a year. Entries for the drawing will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. only, with the drawing between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

Representatives of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce and Osbourn High and Osbourn Park High Schools will be on hand for the ribbon cutting. Both schools will receive a donation from the restaurant chain.

The Manassas location will employ about 150 people, and the store is actively hiring for hourly managers.

Raising Cane’s opened at D.C.’s Union Market in January. Its first D.C.-area restaurant opened in Sterling, Virginia. There are other restaurants in Columbia, Maryland, and Forestville, Maryland. In the larger region, there are other restaurants in Fredericksburg, Virginia, as well as spots in Gambrills, Towson, Waldorf and Westminster, Maryland.

Raising Cane’s menu is almost entirely chicken finger combos, with coleslaw, Texas toast and Cane’s sauce. Its locations also serve freshly squeezed lemonade.

Baton Rouge-based Raising Cane’s was founded in 1996 and has more than 775 locations in 40 states, the Middle East and Guam. There are plans for 100 new locations this year.

