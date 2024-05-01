Have you ever brought a parent with you to a job interview? 1 in 4 Gen-Zers have, new survey shows

"I think it definitely can send the message that the candidate is lacking independence or confidence or even maturity." A quarter of more than 1,400 Gen-Zers surveyed said they had brought a parent to a job interview.

The youngest of adults face criticism for a lack of communications skills, independence and motivation. And a new small survey of recent Gen-Z job seekers doesn’t do much to dispel those labels.

Resume Templates said its survey received responses from 1,428 Gen-Zers, between the ages of 18 and 27, about job search and job interview experiences. One in four said they had brought a parent to a job interview.

“Of those, 26% did have their parent physically sit in the interview room with them, 18% said their parent introduced themselves to the manager, and 7% said their parent actually answered some of the interviewer’s questions,” said Andrew Stoner, executive resume writer and career coach at Resume Templates.

Resume Templates did not include hiring managers in this survey, but it said bringing a parent to a job interview — even if just for moral support — is not a good look, and depending on the job, would likely cost the applicant the job.

“I think it definitely can send the message that the candidate is lacking independence or confidence or even maturity. It might be an indication that the person is not prepared for professional situations,” Stoner said.

Broader survey answers found the youngest of job seekers lean heavily on their parents during a job search. Among reasons for seeking their parents help in completing job applications were not knowing how to address managers, lack of motivation and poor mental health.

The majority ask their parents to find them job opportunities, one in eight said their parents wrote their resume from scratch, and nearly 1 in 10 asked their parents to write their cover letters.

Parents have a career history which includes job searching and interviewing experience, and they are a good resource for young adult children. But Stoner said some of the direct involvement demonstrated by survey responses does not help their children.

“Practicing with mock interview questions, providing guidance on professional etiquette, or offering moral support from a distance. Support from a distance is the model that AI would recommend,” he said.

Resume Templates’ full survey responses, and methodology is available online.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.