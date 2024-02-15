Frontier adds BWI Marshall to Cleveland lineup (with more $19 fares)

Denver-based Frontier Airlines will add nonstop flights from BWI Marshall Airport in Maryland to Cleveland with $19 fares, starting May 16.

Denver-based Frontier Airlines has become the fastest-growing airline and BWI Marshall Airport and Cleveland is its latest addition.

Frontier will start flying nonstop from BWI Marshall to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport starting May 16, operating the service three days a week. As it does with most inaugural flights, Frontier is offering $19 one-way fares on the Baltimore to Cleveland flights, for a limited time and with restrictions.

Southwest currently operates nonstop flights from BWI Marshall to Cleveland. American operates a daily flight from Reagan National Airport. United Airlines operates two flights a day from Dulles Airport to Cleveland.

This coming April, Frontier will begin a daily nonstop service from BWI Marshall to Charlotte, and nonstops to Chicago Midway and Detroit four times a week. All three also with $19 inaugural fares posted on its website.

Last fall, Frontier added BWI service to Tampa.

Frontier began serving BWI Marshall Airport in 2019. With new service, it will operate nonstop service to 13 U.S. destinations.

