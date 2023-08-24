A new Frontier: Airline adds another nonstop service at BWI Marshall

Frontier Airlines will add nonstop service from BWI Marshall Airport to Tampa, Florida, starting Nov. 16.

The Tampa service will be daily, and Frontier is promoting introductory fares as low as $39 each way.

The new BWI Marshall flight is among two dozen new domestic and international flights Frontier announced for its winter schedule.

Denver-based Frontier Airlines began service from BWI Marshall in 2019 and currently offers nonstop flights to eight markets, including Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Miami, Orlando, Denver, Phoenix, Cancun and San Juan.

Frontier added the daily service to San Juan this spring, and resumed its Cancun flights last fall.

The vast majority of international flights from the D.C. region are through Dulles International Airport, but BWI Marshall has been growing its roster of international destinations.

Copa Airlines started service to Panama City this summer, joining other international carriers that have added service in the past year or resumed previous flights that were dropped during the pandemic, including PLAY Airlines, Icelandair, Avelo Airlines, Condor, Air Canada and British Airways.